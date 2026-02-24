Truist Could Soar If These 2 Things Go Right

Key Points

Truist expects to grow its revenue by between 4% and 5% in 2026.

It also plans to repurchase $4 billion worth of shares.

Its dividend, which yields just over 4% at the current share price, is a nice bonus for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Truist Financial ›

Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) entered 2026 expecting steady financial improvement.

In January, management noted strong loan-growth momentum and forecast a powerful combo of paying less to retain customer deposits while still earning more on each loan it makes.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

All of these pieces help explain why the bank anticipates higher revenue ahead, but now, the question is whether that outlook also points to a rising stock price.

More revenue and higher profit margins

In 2026, Truist expects its revenue to grow by 4% to 5% and its net interest income to rise 3% to 4%. That forecast depends on it growing its loan portfolio by roughly 3% to 4% over the course of the year.

As an early indication of how that's going, CEO William Rogers Jr. said on Truist's fourth-quarter 2025earnings callthat he was excited by the loan growth momentum that management expects will carry into 2026.

Management also highlighted that the amount the bank has to pay customers to keep their money in the bank is improving. Truist is paying less to attract and retain deposits, and as those costs decline, that leaves it more room for profit.

In addition, net interest margin is expected to improve, which is essentially how much Truist earns on each dollar lent. That margin reached slightly over 3% in the fourth quarter. While the bank expects net interest margin to contract in Q1, its 2026 guidance is for it to be above 2025's average of 3%.

Together, greater loan growth, lower deposit costs, and healthier lending margins all support the bank's outlook for higher revenue.

Bigger stock buybacks

If the bank executes as it expects to this year, the company's stock buyback plans could add more fuel to a share price climb.

Truist repurchased $2.5 billion worth of shares in 2025 and plans to buy back an additional $4 billion worth in 2026.

For any profitable company, reducing the number of shares outstanding increases the earnings attributable to each remaining share. When a company earns more per share, investors often value those shares more highly, which supports a higher stock price.

Keep expectations in check

Truist trades now at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5, suggesting investors already expect steady earnings growth. That means the shares aren't likely to surge in the near term, and over the last five years, the stock is actually down by about 15%. However, it has recovered significantly from the deep slump it experienced in 2022 and 2023, when it fell by more than 60% from its peak.

With improving profitability, a reasonable valuation, and an attractive dividend yield of just over 4%, Truist is worth watching for value investors.

Should you buy stock in Truist Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Truist Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Truist Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.