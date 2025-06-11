TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of AI Firm mlSpatial to Enhance Golf Technology Products

TruGolf Holdings acquires mlSpatial to enhance AI integration in its golf technology products, improving user experiences and insights.

Quiver AI Summary

TruGolf Holdings, a prominent golf technology company based in Salt Lake City, has announced the acquisition of mlSpatial, an AI and machine learning firm, to enhance the integration of artificial intelligence into its products, including the Apogee Launch Monitor and E6 Apex. This acquisition builds on a partnership that began with a licensing agreement in March 2024, aimed at improving the AI capabilities of TruGolf's offerings. TruGolf's CEO, Chris Jones, expressed excitement about leveraging mlSpatial's technology to revolutionize golf simulation and improve user experience. The acquisition aligns with a broader industry trend towards significant investments in AI, underscored by President Trump's Stargate Project initiative. The move positions TruGolf at the forefront of AI innovation in the golf simulation sector.

Potential Positives

TruGolf's acquisition of mlSpatial strengthens its position in the golf technology industry by integrating advanced AI and machine learning capabilities into its product offerings, enhancing user experience.

The collaboration and previous licensing agreement with mlSpatial demonstrate a history of successful partnership, indicating a strong foundation for future innovations.

This acquisition highlights TruGolf's commitment to innovation and aligns with broader industry trends towards substantial investments in AI technologies.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a forward-looking statement disclaimer that outlines risks and uncertainties, implying a lack of guarantee of future performance or successful integration of AI technologies.

There may be concerns regarding the execution of the acquisition and its impact on company resources, especially in light of the mention of expected future cash needs and compliance with Nasdaq requirements.

The emphasis on AI integration indicates a reliance on technology advancements that could expose the company to increased competition and market volatility in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by TruGolf Holdings, Inc.?

TruGolf has acquired mlSpatial, an AI and machine learning engineering firm, to enhance its golf technology products.

How will the acquisition of mlSpatial benefit TruGolf's products?

The acquisition will enable seamless integration of advanced AI technologies across TruGolf's product suite, enhancing user experiences and training suggestions.

When did TruGolf and mlSpatial start their collaboration?

The collaboration began in March 2024 with a licensing agreement to co-develop an AI engine for TruGolf's Apogee Launch Monitor.

What is the significance of AI in TruGolf's strategy?

AI integration is pivotal for TruGolf to revolutionize golf simulation, improving realism and interactivity while reducing development costs.

Where can I find more information about TruGolf?

More details can be found on TruGolf's official website at www.trugolf.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Salt Lake City, Utah, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, has announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire mlSpatial, a renowned AI and machine learning engineering firm. This strategic acquisition aims to advance the integration of artificial intelligence within TruGolf's industry-leading products, including the Apogee Launch Monitor, Launchbox, Multisport Arcade, and E6 Apex.





The collaboration between TruGolf and mlSpatial began in March 2024 with a licensing agreement to co-develop an AI engine enhancing the 9-axis spin accuracy of TruGolf's Apogee Launch Monitor. Building upon this successful partnership, the full acquisition of mlSpatial will enable TruGolf to seamlessly incorporate advanced AI technologies across its entire product suite, delivering unparalleled user experiences, training suggestions, and player insights.





“We are very excited to bring mlSpatial and its AI and machine learning technology into the TruGolf family,” said Chris Jones, TruGolf CEO. He continued, “Acquiring mlSpatial marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize golf simulation through cutting-edge AI integration. This acquisition empowers us to explore innovative applications of AI across our ecosystem, enhancing realism and interactivity for our users while lowering development costs.”





Josh Pomazal, founder of mlSpatial, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We're excited to leverage TruGolf's extensive real-time data, collected daily, to continually refine our products with the advanced machine learning and AI models we've developed over the years."





This acquisition solidifies our deep commitment to innovation and aligns with the broader industry trend of significant investments in AI infrastructure. Notably, in January 2025, President Donald Trump announced a private-sector initiative, the Stargate Project, aiming to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure within the United States. This substantial investment underscores the rapid progress and importance of AI technologies across various sectors.







reuters.com







TruGolf's acquisition of mlSpatial positions the company at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in golf simulation, promising enhanced performance and immersive experiences for enthusiasts worldwide.







For more information, please visit







www.trugolf.com







.









About TruGolf Holdings







TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy.



From innovative uses for AI



to build content and enhance its image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since its founding, TruGolf has redefined what is possible in golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make it easier to Play, Improve, and Enjoy the game of golf.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, whether the Company’s compliance plan will be accepted by Nasdaq and the Company’s expected future cash needs. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



.







Media Contacts:









TruGolf:



Michael Bacal: Phone: 917-886-9071;



mbacal@darrowir.com



Web: TruGolf.com LinkedIn: @TruGolf



