TruGolf Holdings, Inc. Announces $2 Million Stock Repurchase Program

TruGolf Holdings announces a $2 million stock repurchase program to enhance shareholder value through potential market transactions.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. has announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $2 million of its Class A common stock. The program will continue until the allocated funds are exhausted or the program is otherwise completed, with purchases potentially occurring in open-market transactions and guided by market conditions. CEO Chris Jones highlighted that this initiative reflects TruGolf's strong capital position and aims to enhance shareholder value. TruGolf is recognized for its innovative golf technology products designed to simplify and improve the golfing experience. The company acknowledged that its future stock repurchase activities are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as detailed in their filings with the SEC.

Potential Positives

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $2 million, indicating confidence in the company's financial stability and future prospects.

The stock repurchase program is expected to strengthen shareholder value, as highlighted by CEO Chris Jones.

As a leading golf technology company, TruGolf's commitment to innovation in the sport positions it well in a growing market, potentially enhancing future profitability.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a limited $2 million stock repurchase program may indicate that the company is currently experiencing financial constraints, prompting a focus on share buybacks rather than growth or expansion initiatives.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces an element of uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and the actual execution of the stock repurchase program, potentially raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of TruGolf's stock repurchase program?

TruGolf's stock repurchase program aims to enhance shareholder value by buying back up to $2 million of Class A common stock.

When does the stock repurchase program expire?

The stock repurchase program will expire upon the expenditure of $2 million or when terminated or completed by TruGolf.

How will TruGolf execute the stock repurchase?

Purchases may be made in open-market transactions or by other means, adhering to SEC regulations and various market conditions.

Who is the CEO of TruGolf?

The CEO of TruGolf is Chris Jones, who commented on the significance of the stock repurchase program for shareholder value.

Where can I find more information about TruGolf's products?

For more information about TruGolf’s products and innovations, visit the official website at TruGolf.com.

$TRUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $TRUG stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, today announced the authorization of a stock repurchase program of up to $2 million of TruGolf’s Class A common stock.





The stock repurchase program will expire upon the expenditure of $2 million, when terminated or otherwise completed. Purchases may be made in open-market transactions or by other means as determined by TruGolf’s management and in accordance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing of purchases and the number of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a variety of factors including price, trading volume, market conditions and corporate and regulatory requirements.





“TruGolf’s capital position provides the opportunity to execute this stock repurchase program, which we believe further strengthens our shareholder value proposition,” said Chris Jones, CEO of TruGolf.







About TruGolf Holdings







TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf easy.



From innovative uses for AI



to build content and enhance its image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since its founding, TruGolf has redefined what is possible in golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make it easier to Play, Improve, and Enjoy the game of golf.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing and the amount of shares that may be repurchased under the plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



.





For more information about our products and upcoming innovations, please visit TruGolf.com.











