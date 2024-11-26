News & Insights

TruGolf announces newest virtual golf software, E6 APEX

November 26, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

TruGolf (TRUG) released its newest virtual golf software, E6 APEX. The software utilizes industry-leading AI and Machine Learning powered video game development tools to rapidly develop and modify golf course content. The new process allows TruGolf to create and publish content in minutes – a process that would previously have taken several weeks.

