TruGolf announces newest virtual golf software, E6 APEX

TruGolf (TRUG) released its newest virtual golf software, E6 APEX. The software utilizes industry-leading AI and Machine Learning powered video game development tools to rapidly develop and modify golf course content. The new process allows TruGolf to create and publish content in minutes – a process that would previously have taken several weeks.

