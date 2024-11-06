TrueCar reports Q3 EPS (6c), consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $46.544M, consensus $44.86M. The company said, “As we continue to navigate the turnaround of TrueCar’s (TRUE) legacy business while simultaneously laying the foundation for what TrueCar aims to become, we acknowledge that the TrueCar story is nuanced and requires investors to evaluate and underwrite the distinct opportunities that exist for both our legacy and future businesses. Driving strong near-term growth of the legacy business requires that we embrace and lean into the unique competitive advantages that, over nearly two decades, have helped TrueCar forge its identity as a leading vehicle listings and lead gen provider.”

