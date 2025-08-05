TrueBlue (TBI) Q2 Loss Improves 80%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded expectations, reaching $(0.07) for Q2 fiscal year 2025, compared to forecasts for a wider loss.

Revenue (GAAP) was flat at $396 million, missing analyst estimates by $4.5 million and masking ongoing organic declines.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), a staffing and workforce solutions provider spanning general labor, skilled trades, and professional roles, reported results for Q2 2025 on August 4, 2025. The highlight of Q2 FY2025 was a significant improvement in profitability, driven by cost management and operational efficiency, despite flat revenue and ongoing demand softness. Non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.07), substantially ahead of the $(0.10) consensus loss estimate. GAAP revenue came in at $396 million, narrowly missing the $400.52 million expected by analysts. While the top line stabilized versus the prior year, organic growth remains elusive. Stronger bottom-line results were due to leaner overhead costs, a government subsidy, and some benefit from the recent acquisition of Healthcare Staffing Professionals. Overall, the quarter represented a stabilization for the business, and management expressed cautious optimism about returning to growth in the next quarter.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.07) $(0.10) $(0.35) 79.9% EPS (GAAP) $(0.01) $(3.45) N/A Revenue $396 million $400.52 million $396 million 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA $2.6 million $1.1 million 136.4% Adjusted SG&A Expense $88.9 million $100.6 million (11.6%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

TrueBlue specializes in connecting businesses with workers in temporary, contract, or project-based roles across different industries. The company operates through three main business lines: PeopleReady (general and on-demand staffing), PeopleManagement (onsite workforce management for logistics and light industrial clients), and PeopleSolutions (specialized and professional staffing, including newly acquired healthcare staffing).

Recently, TrueBlue has targeted three priorities: expanding digital platforms, building scale in high-growth sectors like healthcare, and sharpening its competitive edge through efficient operations. Its platforms -- JobStack, Stafftrack, and Affinix -- are central to improving user experience and scaling services. The company views growth in healthcare, skilled trades, and professional roles as key to diversifying and making revenue less vulnerable to economic swings. Cost discipline and capital allocation round out the core strategy.

Quarterly Highlights: Operations and Financial Performance

Revenue (GAAP) held steady year over year, with $16 million contributed by the Healthcare Staffing Professionals acquisition. Stripping out the impact of this acquisition, underlying sales trends remained weak. The company's core PeopleReady segment, which provides on-demand staffing, delivered $213.2 million in GAAP revenue, down 4.6% from Q2 2024, as demand lagged in key areas like manufacturing and hospitality. PeopleManagement’s revenue was $133.9 million (GAAP), a 1.6% increase, with strong results from the commercial drivers’ business.

The PeopleSolutions segment reported $49.2 million in revenue, including contributions from the HSP acquisition. Organic performance in this segment was negative in Q1 FY2025, indicating that new business remains difficult to win in professional and healthcare staffing outside of acquisitions. Segment profit improved in PeopleReady and PeopleManagement, but declined in PeopleSolutions, reflecting mix and margin pressures. Overall, the sales mix continues to tilt toward business lines with less cyclical exposure, but organic top-line momentum is not yet established.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) more than doubled versus the prior year to $2.6 million, representing 0.7% of revenue. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses fell to $88.9 million, an 11.7% year-over-year reduction, as the business continued to focus on rightsizing its cost base amid stagnant sales volumes.

TrueBlue’s technology investments, especially the JobStack app (which matches job seekers and employers for shift work), remain an important growth plank. JobStack now allows users to digitally onboard within 30 minutes and instantly accept work opportunities. User ratings in app stores indicate a positive reception from clients and employees. Continued expansion of the field sales force—up 50% with new hires by the end of Q2 FY2025—is another tactic intended to drive future growth, with initial results from newly aligned sales territories described as encouraging.

The quarter’s reported profits also benefited from non-recurring items. Lower impairment charges and the absence of large tax write-downs that depressed last year’s results improved year-over-year comparisons. There were also some one-time workforce reduction and acquisition integration costs included in SG&A. No changes were announced to the company’s dividend policy, as TrueBlue currently does not pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Focus Areas

Management anticipates “a return to company-wide growth” in Q3 FY2025, with overall sales expected to range from down 1% to up 5%. The most significant growth is expected in PeopleSolutions, reflecting a full quarter of HSP results; however, organic sales in this segment are still projected to decline. PeopleReady is expected to remain under pressure, while PeopleManagement should continue its modest growth trajectory.

Leaders have highlighted additional room for margin expansion if volumes rebound, but acknowledge that underlying demand recovery is key. No specific full-year guidance was provided by management.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

