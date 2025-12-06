TrueBlue (TBI) Price Target Increased by 10.87% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $7.82 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.94% from the latest reported closing price of $4.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueBlue. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBI is 0.05%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 36,311K shares. The put/call ratio of TBI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,892K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,315K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,858K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 90.04% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,779K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 47.17% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,614K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares , representing an increase of 51.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 25.58% over the last quarter.

