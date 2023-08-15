TrueBlue Promotes Taryn Owen To President & CEO

(RTTNews) - TrueBlue Inc. (TBI), a provider of specialized workforce solutions, said that it promoted Taryn Owen to President and Chief Executive Officer from role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 12, 2023. Owen will succeed Chief Executive Officer Steven Cooper, who, at that time, will step down as CEO and board member and serve in an advisory capacity through year end.

Owen has served as TrueBlue President and COO since September 2022. She has served about 13 years at the company.

The company noted that Paul Reitz joined the TrueBlue Board of Directors effective August 11, 2023. Reitz is the CEO of Titan International and a member of its board of directors. Reitz joined Titan as Chief Financial Officer in 2010 and was later promoted to President in 2014, and then CEO in 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.