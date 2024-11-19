News & Insights

True North Copper Gains ASIC Relief for Recapitalization

November 19, 2024 — 09:51 pm EST

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has been granted relief by the ASIC to use a transaction-specific prospectus for its planned recapitalization, despite being in administration. This move allows the company to raise between $50 million and $60 million through institutional placements and a share purchase plan. The initiative aims to stabilize the company and potentially restore its financial health.

