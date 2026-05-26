TRTX vs. SUHJY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Real Estate - Operations sector have probably already heard of TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SUHJY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TRTX is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TRTX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.96, while SUHJY has a forward P/E of 17.29. We also note that TRTX has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SUHJY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64.

Another notable valuation metric for TRTX is its P/B ratio of 0.6. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SUHJY has a P/B of 0.64.

These metrics, and several others, help TRTX earn a Value grade of B, while SUHJY has been given a Value grade of D.

TRTX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SUHJY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TRTX is the superior option right now.

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TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SUHJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.