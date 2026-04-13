TRTN's Series C Preference Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRTN.PRD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.76 per share, with $24.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) is currently off about 1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.