Markets
TRTN.PRD

TRTN's Series C Preference Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

April 13, 2026 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRD was trading at a 6.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.05% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

TRTN.PRD 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TRTN.PRD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.76 per share, with $24.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares:

TRTN.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) is currently off about 1% on the day.

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WKLY
 Office Supplies Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WKLY-> Office Supplies Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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TRTN.PRD

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