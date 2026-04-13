TRTN's Series C Preference Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TRTN.PRD was trading at a 6.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.05% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTN.PRD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.76 per share, with $24.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, TRTN's 7.375% Series C Cumul Red Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRD) is currently off about 1% on the day.

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