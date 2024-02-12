TRST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Trustco Bank Corp. (Symbol: TRST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.65, changing hands as high as $28.68 per share. Trustco Bank Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRST's low point in its 52 week range is $23.78 per share, with $37.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.46.

