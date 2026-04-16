TROX's Rare-Earth Option and China Exit Could Reshape 2026

Tronox Holdings plc TROX entered 2026 with a split narrative. Volume trends improved into late 2025 and pricing actions began to take hold, helped by trade protections that supported share gains in select regions.



Still, the recovery is starting from a weak pricing base. Restructuring execution, high leverage and uneven demand, especially in Asia, remain the key risks that can slow margin normalization.

TROX 2026 Narrative: Restructuring Meets Market Rebalancing

Late 2025 brought early signs of stabilization. The fourth quarter delivered the strongest quarterly volumes of the year for both titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment and zircon, with sequential and year-over-year gains.



That improvement is not yet translating into healthy profitability. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $336 million in 2025, and the first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $55-$65 million underscores how limited pricing power remains at the start of the year.

Tronox Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Tronox Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Tronox Holdings PLC Quote

Tronox’s China Exposure Shift With the Fuzhou Closure

A central restructuring step is Tronox’s decision to permanently close its 46,000-metric-ton-per-year TiO2 pigment plant in Fuzhou, China. Management attributed the move to weak domestic demand, rising input costs, especially sulfur, and persistent industry overcapacity in China. It also cited unsustainable pricing from Chinese competitors as a factor that undermined the plant’s viability.



Importantly, Tronox expects no customer service disruptions because its global manufacturing footprint can supply demand through other sites. The closure reduces exposure to challenged China market dynamics while the company works through a broader footprint reset that also included the Botlek plant closure.

TROX’s Pricing Actions and Commercial Discipline

Management has announced TiO2 and zircon price initiatives heading into 2026, framing them as part of tighter commercial discipline as channel inventories clear. TiO2 pricing is expected to improve in the first quarter of 2026, while zircon pricing is anticipated to improve in the second quarter. Zircon pricing is projected to be flat sequentially before that second-quarter lift.



Those moves work best if inventory normalization continues and the company can keep selling lower-cost tons while managing production and costs. Tronox has highlighted inventory management, cost containment and mix actions as near-term levers to help margins recover as pricing firms.

Regional Demand Split Is the Key Swing Factor

Volume growth is not expected to be uniform. Management expects TiO2 volume growth across most regions in the first quarter of 2026, but not in Asia. India is a notable pressure point within that regional picture. Customers are expected to shift a portion of their volumes back to China rather than western suppliers, including Tronox. That dynamic can influence how quickly price initiatives translate into better margins, even if pricing trends start to improve early in 2026.

Rare-Earths: The Option Value Investors Underwrite

Beyond TiO2 and zircon, Tronox has a longer-dated platform that could diversify cash flows. Mining and smelting of titanium-bearing mineral sands generate co-products, including monazite, which is rare-earth-bearing.



The company made progress on a rare-earths strategy in 2025 and is evaluating potential financing for a cracking and leaching facility in Australia. Management views this as a growth lever that can build on its existing mining footprint and its experience in hydrometallurgical and chemical operations.



This is best framed as option value rather than a near-term earnings fix. The strategy’s relevance in 2026 will come from tangible steps that move the concept closer to commercialization.

Tronox’s Vertical Integration as a Platform for Cash Flows

Tronox’s core operating model is built around vertical integration, from mineral sands to finished pigment, with co-products sold globally. That structure is intended to lower costs, support quality and improve competitiveness as markets rebalance.



The company is also pursuing feedstock initiatives in South Africa to improve self-sufficiency and lower structural cost. Combined with footprint rationalization, this is designed to help Tronox convert pricing normalization into better margins and stronger cash conversion.



Those same capabilities are a logical foundation for rare-earth optionality. If the company can extend its processing expertise into rare-earth-bearing materials, it could add an incremental cash-flow stream over time while keeping TiO2 margin recovery as the primary driver of the 2026 thesis.

What to Watch in 2026

The 2026 checklist is straightforward. Investors should track delivery against the multi-year cost improvement program targeting $125-$175 million of run-rate savings by end-2026, with more than $90 million achieved exiting 2025.



Cash improvement is another core milestone. Management expects 2026 free cash flow to be positive, supported by capital expenditures of roughly $260 million, down about $80 million from 2025, and working capital expected to be a source of more than $100 million.



Finally, the market will want evidence that pricing normalization is sticking across TiO2 and zircon, alongside concrete progress on rare-earth commercialization steps. Execution against these milestones is likely to remain the key driver of sentiment into 2026.



TROX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Peers in the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry include Avient Corporation AVNT and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), respectively.



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