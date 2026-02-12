TROW's January AUM Rises 1.2% Sequentially: Will the Trend Continue?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW has announced preliminary assets under management of $1.80 trillion as of Jan. 31, 2026, reflecting a 1.2% increase from the prior month. The company experienced net outflows of $5.2 billion during the month, which were partially offset by favorable market performance.

At the end of January, T. Rowe Price’s equity products totaled $879 billion, unchanged from December 2025. Fixed income (including money market) rose marginally to $213 billion, while multi-asset products increased nearly 3% to $646 billion, reflecting strong client demand. Alternative products also reached $59 billion, up 1.7% sequentially.

Meanwhile, the company’s target-date retirement portfolios totaled $580 billion, rising 3.4% from the prior month, demonstrating the continued strength of the company’s retirement-focused franchise.

T. Rowe Price benefits from a well-diversified AUM mix across asset classes, client segments and geographies, providing stability to its asset base. Over the five years (2020-2025), the company’s AUM registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%, supported by market appreciation and sustained demand for multi-asset and fixed-income solutions.

TROW’s long-term performance has also remained resilient. Over the past five years ending Dec. 31, 2025, 46% of the company’s U.S. mutual funds’ AUM outperformed the Morningstar median, while 43% exceeded the passive peer median. Along with strong fund performance, investment advisory clients outside the United States represented 8.8% of total AUM, which underpins its geographic diversification.

Hence, supported by a strong brand, consistent investment track record and healthy business volumes, T. Rowe Price is well-positioned to sustain AUM growth in the upcoming period.

TROW’s Peers Showing Steady AUM Expansion

T. Rowe Price’s peers, including Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN and Invesco Ltd. IVZ, have also recorded steady growth in their AUM.

Franklin reported a preliminary AUM of $1.71 trillion as of Jan. 31, 2026, up 1.3% sequentially. Growth was driven by market appreciation and long-term net inflows of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows at Western Asset Management. Over the last five fiscal years ending 2025, Franklin’s AUM recorded a CAGR of 3.1%, supported by strategic acquisitions and partnerships that have strengthened its alternatives, retirement and ETF offerings.

Invesco also recorded steady AUM growth. Despite a decline in 2022, Invesco’s five-year CAGR ended 2025 at 10%. The 2019 OppenheimerFunds acquisition boosted its AUM, while private market partnerships with LGT Capital Partners and Barings, and December 2025 QQQ Trust conversion into an open-end ETF, have supported over $400 billion of AUM and revenue growth.

T. Rowe Price’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, TROW shares have lost 14.7% compared with the industry’s 14.9% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.