Tronox Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TROX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.80, changing hands as low as $12.74 per share. Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.08 per share, with $17.555 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.76.

