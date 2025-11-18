TRMD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/20/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/20/25, TORM plc (Symbol: TRMD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.62, payable on 12/3/25. As a percentage of TRMD's recent stock price of $22.86, this dividend works out to approximately 2.71%, so look for shares of TORM plc to trade 2.71% lower — all else being equal — when TRMD shares open for trading on 11/20/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRMD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $24.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.82.

In Tuesday trading, TORM plc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

