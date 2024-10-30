TrivarX Limited’s AI Algorithm Shows Promise in Depression Screening

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has reported promising results from its Phase 2 SAMDE study, showing its AI-driven algorithm, MEB-001, has the potential to significantly improve depression screening. With an 87% sensitivity rate, these findings bolster TrivarX’s ongoing efforts to engage with the FDA for a pivotal trial, a crucial step towards obtaining regulatory approval. The company also enhanced its leadership team with new appointments to support its strategic objectives.

