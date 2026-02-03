Trivago Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Trivago (TRVG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.49 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $5.06 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.6% to $119.96 million from $94.78 million last year.

Trivago earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.49 Mln. vs. $5.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $119.96 Mln vs. $94.78 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.