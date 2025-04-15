Trivago Appoints Wolf Schmuhl As Its New CFO

(RTTNews) - trivago N.V. (TRVG), a hotel and accommodation search platform, Tuesday said it has appointed Wolf Schmuhl as its chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2025.

Robin Harries, the company's managing director and chief financial officer, had submitted his resignation on January 27 to pursue a new opportunity outside the travel industry.

Schmuhl has been the head of Corporate Finance & Development at trivago, where he managed various finance departments including M&A, Treasury, Investor Relations, ERP, and Procurement.

