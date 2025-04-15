Markets
TRVG

Trivago Appoints Wolf Schmuhl As Its New CFO

April 15, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - trivago N.V. (TRVG), a hotel and accommodation search platform, Tuesday said it has appointed Wolf Schmuhl as its chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2025.

Robin Harries, the company's managing director and chief financial officer, had submitted his resignation on January 27 to pursue a new opportunity outside the travel industry.

Schmuhl has been the head of Corporate Finance & Development at trivago, where he managed various finance departments including M&A, Treasury, Investor Relations, ERP, and Procurement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRVG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.