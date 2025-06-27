Triumph Group (TGI) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Triumph Group (TGI). Shares have lost about 0.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Triumph Group due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Triumph Group has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Triumph Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Triumph Group belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Heico Corporation (HEI), has gained 7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended April 2025.

Heico reported revenues of $1.1 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +14.9%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares with $0.88 a year ago.

Heico is expected to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +3.2%.

Heico has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

