Triumph Group Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. TGI inched up 0.04% to reach $25.19 on Feb. 7, following its third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) results.



The company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 12.5%. The bottom line also improved from the adjusted loss of 16 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time adjustments, TGI reported GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share in the fiscal third quarter against the loss of 20 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

TGI’s Total Sales

Triumph Group’s net sales were $315.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287 million by 10.1%. The top line also improved 10.7% from $285 million in the year-ago quarter.



The rise was driven by higher commercial and military aftermarket sales and military original equipment manufacturer sales.

TGI’s Operational Highlights

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Triumph Group generated an adjusted operating income of $45.7 million, which increased 131.3% from the year-ago figure.



Interest expenses and others amounted to $20.7 million, down 36.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Triumph Group’s backlog was $1.87 billion, down from the prior quarter’s level of $1.90 billion.

TGI’s Segmental Performance

Interiors: The segment’s sales totaled $37.8 million, down 14.4% from $44.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Systems & Support: The segment’s sales increased 15.3% year over year to $277.8 million.

TGI’s Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2024, TGI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $133.5 million compared with $392.5 million as of March 31, 2024.



Its long-term debt (excluding the current portion) amounted to $0.96 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $1.07 billion as of March 31, 2024.



The net cash outflow from operating activities as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $109.8 million compared with $68.3 million in the year-ago period.



Triumph Group’s capital expenditures were $15.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $16.3 million in the prior year.

TGI Suspends 2025 Guidance

On Feb. 3, 2025, Triumph Group announced that it had signed a definitive agreement, under which affiliates of private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Berkshire Partners LLC will acquire TGI through a newly formed entity for a total enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.



With the signing of the aforementioned deal, TGI suspended its financial guidance for fiscal 2025.

TGI’s Zacks Rank

