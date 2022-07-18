Markets
Triumph Gets Contract From Boeing

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) on Monday said its Actuation Products and Services business received a contract from Boeing for wire control cables.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The contract allows the company to provide manufacturing, and life cycle support for wire control cables used on the Boeing 737 MAX, 767, 777 and 777X programs.

TRIUMPH, a provider of mechanical and electro-mechanical control cables, has been providing these highly engineered mechanical components to Boeing since 2003.

Separately, Triumph said its Geared Solutions business has signed a five-year extension deal with RUAG to provide sustainment support on the F/A-18 A-D Aircraft Mounted Accessory Drive (AMAD).

