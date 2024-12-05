News & Insights

Tritech Group Executes Put Option, Impacting Stock Strategy

December 05, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Tritech Group Limited (SG:5G9) has released an update.

Tritech Group Limited has exercised its put option, requiring Protocol Capital to subscribe for 287,750,000 Option Shares. This move is part of a series of strategic financial maneuvers involving multiple agreements and extensions dating back to March 2022. Investors should note this development as it may impact Tritech’s stock performance and future financial strategies.

