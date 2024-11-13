News & Insights

Tritax EuroBox Gains Interest from Samson Rock Capital

November 13, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC has seen a significant change in their financial instruments holdings, with Samson Rock Capital LLP acquiring a 5.79% stake through equity swaps. This strategic acquisition highlights Tritax EuroBox’s appeal in the financial market, reflecting potential opportunities for investors. The transaction underscores the dynamic nature of investment strategies in the UK markets.

