TriSalus To Present New Data On Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery Platform

(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI), an oncology-focused medical technology company, will present new clinical and preclinical data at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2026 Annual Meeting, highlighting how its Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery, or PEDD, platform can improve drug delivery across multiple diseases.

The presentations that will be made on April 13-14, 2026, include lectures on developing drug delivery systems for hepatic tumours, neuroendocrine tumours metastasized to the liver, and uterine artery embolization using pressure-enabled drug delivery.

The company recorded a revenue of $45.2 million in 2025, a 53% increase from the previous year, wholly attributable to sales of its TriNav system. The infusion system leverages PEDD to facilitate drug delivery directly via arteries in soft tissue organs, and is used to treat hepatic and pancreatic cancers, uterine fibroids, and thyroid disease.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $60 million to $62 million.

TLSI is currently trading at $4.26, up 0.71%.

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