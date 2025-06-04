TriSalus Launches TriNav FLX To Enhance Drug Delivery In Complex Peripheral Vessels

(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) has unveiled the TriNav FLX Infusion System, a new addition to its TriNav portfolio.

The latest system enhances trackability and flexibility, allowing Interventional Radiologists to better navigate challenging vascular pathways during solid tumor treatments.

TriNav FLX retains the company's proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD) benefits while improving navigation with a distal end composed of twice the length of more flexible material. This advancement enables smoother movement through tortuous vessels.

Key improvements in the TriNav FLX Infusion System include enhanced trackability, with a design that enables easier access through complex vascular structures, and a reduced navigation force—bench testing demonstrated a 28 percent decrease in force required compared to the standard TriNav device.

CEO Mary Szela stated that the launch of TriNav FLX reflects the company's ongoing investment in innovation, providing radiologists with versatile tools to address a wide range of anatomical challenges. She added that the system is reimbursable under HCPCS Codes C8004 (mapping) and C9797 (treatment), supporting both procedural planning and therapy delivery in radioembolization cases.

TriSalus continues to integrate its delivery technologies with standard and investigational therapies to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

TLSI is currently trading at $5.22 or 0.58% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

