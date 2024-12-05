TriplePoint Venture price target raised to $8 from $7.50 at Compass Point

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander raised the firm’s price target on TriplePoint Venture (TPVG) to $8 from $7.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. TriplePoint net asset value has declined 35% over the last eleven quarters, despite a “solid bounce” in Q3, says the analyst. The current NAV is $9.10 and the firm now values shares at 0.90 times its four-quarter forward projection of NAV, the analyst noted.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.