TriplePoint Venture price target raised to $8 from $7.50 at Compass Point

December 05, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander raised the firm’s price target on TriplePoint Venture (TPVG) to $8 from $7.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. TriplePoint net asset value has declined 35% over the last eleven quarters, despite a “solid bounce” in Q3, says the analyst. The current NAV is $9.10 and the firm now values shares at 0.90 times its four-quarter forward projection of NAV, the analyst noted.

