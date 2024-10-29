Triple Point Venture VCT PLC Expands Share Capital

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC (GB:TPV) has released an update.

Triple Point Venture VCT PLC has announced the successful allotment of over 3.4 million new shares, increasing its total share capital to over 76 million shares. This move follows a subscription offer and the new shares are expected to be listed on the Official List by mid-November 2024. The company continues to focus on funding small and medium-sized enterprises.

For further insights into GB:TPV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.