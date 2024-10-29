News & Insights

Triple Point Venture VCT PLC Expands Share Capital

October 29, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC (GB:TPV) has released an update.

Triple Point Venture VCT PLC has announced the successful allotment of over 3.4 million new shares, increasing its total share capital to over 76 million shares. This move follows a subscription offer and the new shares are expected to be listed on the Official List by mid-November 2024. The company continues to focus on funding small and medium-sized enterprises.

