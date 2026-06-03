Trip.com (TCOM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $47.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

Shares of the travel services company witnessed a loss of 7.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.33 billion, indicating a 22.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $10.44 billion, indicating changes of -36.81% and +19.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tripcom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Trip.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.6, so one might conclude that Trip.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that TCOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.