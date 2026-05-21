Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $48.06, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the travel services company had lost 9.99% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, up 22.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $10.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.81% and +19.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tripcom. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trip.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Trip.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.12 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that TCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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