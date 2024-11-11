Trip.com (TCOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Trip.com (TCOM) standing at $66.68, reflecting a +1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the travel services company had gained 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.2 billion, indicating a 16.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $7.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.63% and +18.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Trip.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Trip.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.49. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.72 for its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

