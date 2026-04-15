Trip.com (TCOM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Trip.com (TCOM) was up +2.95% at $54.12. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

Shares of the travel services company witnessed a gain of 0.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.85, showcasing a 3.66% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.33 billion, showing a 21.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $10.45 billion, indicating changes of -36.81% and +19.27%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tripcom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.46% lower. Currently, Trip.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Trip.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.65, which means Trip.com is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TCOM has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.