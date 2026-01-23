Trip.com (TCOM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Trip.com (TCOM) was up +1.26% at $62.88. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

The travel services company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.72, signifying a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.1 billion, indicating a 20.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $8.71 billion, indicating changes of +77.72% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tripcom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Trip.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Trip.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.9.

One should further note that TCOM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

