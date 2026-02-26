Tripadvisor (BIT:1TRIP) Price Target Decreased by 16.28% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for Tripadvisor (BIT:1TRIP) has been revised to €12.92 / share. This is a decrease of 16.28% from the prior estimate of €15.43 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €7.27 to a high of €21.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.93% from the latest reported closing price of €8.45 / share.

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an decrease of 126 owner(s) or 19.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TRIP is 0.17%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 151,400K shares.

Starboard Value holds 9,645K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,241K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 2.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,034K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,802K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Certares Management holds 4,752K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,526K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRIP by 17.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

