Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Sep 4. In the last reported quarter, TCOM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating a surge of 1,100% year over year. In the past seven days, estimate revisions have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, implying a 153.1% year-over-year jump.

Factors to Note

The company’s results are likely to have benefited from robust hotel bookings. A sharp increase in same-city staycation hotel bookings is likely to have driven TCOM’s top line. An upsurge in both domestic and outbound travel activities in China bodes well.



Focus on strengthening the supply chain, content offerings as well as service quality continues to drive the company’s performance. Its new collaboration with Mastercard in an endeavor to provide more offers and benefits to its travelers has also helped its business in 2023. TCOM has also brought in employee-focused policies, which has enhanced its reputation.

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trip.com Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: TCOM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: TCOM sports a Zacks Rank #1.

