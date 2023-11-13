News & Insights

Markets
TRT

Trio-Tech Q1 Earnings Fall

November 13, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trio-Tech International (TRT), a semiconductor company, on Monday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter from last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $230 million or $0.05 per share from $882 million or $0.21 per share for the same period last year.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $9.96 billion from $11.94 billion in the previous year, particularly on lower revenues from the company's testing services and manufacturing segments.

In pre-market activity, Trio-Tech shares are trading at $6.29, up 1.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.