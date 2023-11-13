Trio-Tech Q1 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Trio-Tech International (TRT), a semiconductor company, on Monday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter from last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $230 million or $0.05 per share from $882 million or $0.21 per share for the same period last year.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $9.96 billion from $11.94 billion in the previous year, particularly on lower revenues from the company's testing services and manufacturing segments.

In pre-market activity, Trio-Tech shares are trading at $6.29, up 1.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

