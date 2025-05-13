Trio-Tech Posts Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Trio-Tech International (TRT) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $495 thousand, compared to income of $70 thousand a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.12, compared to net income per share of $0.02. Total revenue was $7.4 million, compared to $10.4 million a year ago.

The company's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 million of its issued and outstanding common stock over a period of 2 years.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.