Markets
TRT

Trio-Tech Posts Loss In Q3

May 13, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trio-Tech International (TRT) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $495 thousand, compared to income of $70 thousand a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.12, compared to net income per share of $0.02. Total revenue was $7.4 million, compared to $10.4 million a year ago.

The company's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 million of its issued and outstanding common stock over a period of 2 years.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.