Trio-Tech International Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Trio-Tech International (TRT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.183 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.243 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $10.7 million from $9.7 million last year.

Trio-Tech International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.183 Mln. vs. $0.243 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $10.7 Mln vs. $9.7 Mln last year.

S.W. Yong, CEO of Trio-Tech International, said: “In the fourth quarter, Trio-Tech achieved year-over-year revenue growth and delivered profitability, driven by strong momentum in our Industrial Electronics (IE) segment. IE revenue grew 70% compared to the prior year, fueled by demand and diversification into both existing and new end markets. This performance highlights the opportunity for IE to increasingly serve as a growth engine for the company.”

