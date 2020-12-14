Trinseo To Acquire Arkema's Polymethyl Methacrylates & Activated Methyl Methacrylates Businesses

(RTTNews) - Trinseo (TSE) has reached a binding agreement with Arkema S.A. to acquire Arkema's polymethyl methacrylates and activated methyl methacrylates businesses. The purchase price is approximately $1.36 billion. Trinseo is also exploring the potential divestiture of its Synthetic Rubber business.

"This acquisition will be a catalyst for portfolio transformation toward becoming a higher margin, less cyclical solutions provider," said Frank Bozich, Trinseo President and Chief Executive Officer.

Trinseo noted that the company is implementing a dividend reduction to $0.08 per share per quarter and is suspending its share repurchase program to prioritize leverage reduction and preserve financial flexibility.

For the fourth quarter, Trinseo projects adjusted earnings per share of $1.69 - $1.95.

