Trinity (TRN) Acquires Quasar, Expands Trinsight Platform

Trinity Industries TRN recently closed the acquisition of Quasar Platform Inc. from Cando Rail & Terminals Ltd.



The acquisition of Quasar, a rail logistics software platform providing real-time data to freight rail shippers and operators, expands Trinity’s digital product portfolio, including Trinsight, by adding capabilities such as yard management, activity-based costing and new data visualization tools.



Trinity’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Gregg Mitchell, said, "Shippers are looking for solutions that increase efficiency and visibility of their supply chain, and the Quasar team puts tremendous value on solving customer challenges and being responsive to rail shippers’ needs." The buyout enhances TRN’s Trinsight platform by offering innovations to deepen relationships with rail shippers.

The acquisition, which closed on May 26 for an undisclosed sum, is not expected to be material to Trinity’s results. As part of the terms of the acquisition, Quasar employees will remain with the company.



The acquisition is expected to drive overall growth of Trinity. With recovery in the economy, increase in demand for railcars is aiding the company. TRN anticipates this improvement in railcar demand to continue throughout 2022.

Trinity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



