Trinity Industries Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 31, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

The latest update is out from Trinity Industries ( (TRN) ).

Trinity Industries, Inc. reported robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with GAAP and adjusted earnings per share at $0.44 and $0.43, respectively. The company showcased a strong lease fleet utilization of 96.6% and a positive Future Lease Rate Differential of 28.4%. Trinity’s operational cash flow reached $384 million, alongside net gains of $36 million from lease portfolio sales. With increased revenues and improved efficiencies, Trinity has raised its full-year EPS guidance, reflecting consistent performance and strategic alignment in its leasing and maintenance segments.

