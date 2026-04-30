Trinity Industries Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $24.2 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $22.1 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.0% to $492.0 million from $585.4 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.2 Mln. vs. $22.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $492.0 Mln vs. $585.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.20 To $ 2.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.