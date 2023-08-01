Trinity Industries Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.3 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $11.7 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $19.3 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.3% to $722.4 million from $416.8 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19.3 Mln. vs. $11.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $722.4 Mln vs. $416.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.45

