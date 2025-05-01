Trinity Industries Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.1 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $23.7 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 27.7% to $585.4 million from $809.6 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.1 Mln. vs. $23.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $585.4 Mln vs. $809.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.60

