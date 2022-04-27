Trinity Industries Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trinity Industries (TRN):

Earnings: $7.3 million in Q1 vs. -$3.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $2.3 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: $472.7 million in Q1 vs. $330.7M in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.85 to $1.05

