News & Insights

Stocks

Trinity Capital provides $20M in capital to Steno

December 05, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Trinity Capital (TRIN) announced the commitment of $20M in growth capital to Steno, a tech-enabled provider of legal support and court reporting services. Steno provides tech-based tools and solutions meant to streamline the litigation process, including court-reporting services, remote deposition software, deferred payment options, and custom legal technology.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.