Trinity Capital provides $20M in capital to Steno

Trinity Capital (TRIN) announced the commitment of $20M in growth capital to Steno, a tech-enabled provider of legal support and court reporting services. Steno provides tech-based tools and solutions meant to streamline the litigation process, including court-reporting services, remote deposition software, deferred payment options, and custom legal technology.

