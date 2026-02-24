Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security (TRINI) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 29.51

The average one-year price target for Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:TRINI) has been revised to $29.51 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of $26.39 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.67 to a high of $34.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.67% from the latest reported closing price of $25.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Capital Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRINI is 0.93%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 12.60% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - Holbrook Total Return Fund Class I holds 17K shares.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 298.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRINI by 74.50% over the last quarter.

