Trinity Biotech's Redesigned CGM Sensor Favored by New Clinical Data

Trinity Biotech plc TRIB announced compelling positive clinical trial results with respect to its next-generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, CGM+, on Tuesday. The trial data confirmed that the company’s redesigned proprietary needle-free glucose sensor delivers accurate glucose readings across a full 15-day wear period without the need for finger-stick calibration. It also facilitated an innovative CGM design that reduces disposable components, thus significantly lowering the cost of care compared with current leading market products.

It is worth mentioning that Trinity Biotech is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors.

The latest positive clinical trial data is expected to be a significant milestone toward the commercialization of Trinity Biotech’s next-generation CGM+ platform and strengthen its foothold in the diabetes management space.

Significance of TRIB’s Latest Trial Data

Per Trinity Biotech, its innovative approach has been designed to enhance accessibility and increase utilization of CGM technology as the high cost of existing CGM devices continues to hinder widespread adoption.

Management believes that the elimination of the requirement for finger-stick calibration represented the most significant technical achievement for TRIB. This will likely address the most uncertain technical hurdle and bring its glucose sensor in line with the standards of market leaders. However, it will be a highly differentiated product architecture that is expected to be more affordable, reusable and sustainable, while also supporting the single device integration of heart activity, body temperature and physical activity data.

Industry Prospects in Favor of Trinity Biotech

Per TRIB’s estimates, the global CGM market is projected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 to $28 billion by 2030, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and demand for real-time health data.

Given the market potential, the latest announcement is expected to provide a significant boost to Trinity Biotech's business.

TRIB’s Notable Development

Last month, Trinity Biotech unveiled its new flagship product, CGM+, a next-generation wearable biosensor platform designed for the $260 billion AI wearables market. Now in the later stages of device development, CGM+ is TRIB’s new AI-native CGM system, combining multi-sensor data and real-time analytics to meet the evolving demands of AI-powered healthcare and wellness.

Trinity Biotech’s Comparison With Peers

Trinity Biotech’s peer in diabetes management, Medtronic plc MDT, has been making noticeable progress in the niche space. Last month, Medtronic announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark in Europe to expand indications of the MiniMed 780G system for use by individuals aged two years and older, during pregnancy, as well as type 2 insulin-requiring diabetes. In June, Medtronic announced its plans to present favorable data highlighting improved glycemic outcomes for individuals with insulin-intensive type 2 diabetes on the MiniMed 780G system under investigational use.

Another notable name in the diabetes management space and TRIB’s peer is global healthcare player, Abbott Laboratories ABT. Last month, Abbott reported its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein growth in worldwide Medical Devices sales was partially led by strength in Diabetes Care. ABT’s sales of CGMs in the Diabetes Care business witnessed a robust growth on both reported and organic basis. In May, Abbott announced positive results from its REFLECT real-world studies that showed the use of FreeStyle Libre CGM technology is associated with a significant reduction in the risk of hospitalization for heart complications in diabetics.

Another renowned peer of Trinity Biotech is DexCom, Inc. DXCM. Last month, DexCom reported its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein its revenues witnessed robust growth both on a reported and organic basis. During the quarter, DXCM received the FDA’s clearance for Dexcom G7 15 Day CGM System and showcased extensive clinical evidence, including new data demonstrating the benefits of Dexcom CGM usage for gestational diabetes and for people with type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin. The same month, Dexcom announced that Ontario had expanded access to the Dexcom G7 CGM System as part of the Ontario Drug Benefit program for eligible Ontarians who manage their diabetes with insulin.

