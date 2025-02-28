Trinity Biotech Secures Additional $4 Million in Debt Financing to Advance Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology and Transformation Plan

Trinity Biotech secures $4 million in debt financing to develop continuous glucose monitoring technology and enhance operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Trinity Biotech plc, a biotechnology company specializing in human diagnostics and diabetes management, announced it has secured an additional $4 million in debt financing from Perceptive Advisors. This funding will aid in the development of its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology and support the company's broader transformation plan aimed at enhancing profitability and cash flow across its business operations. Following positive pre-pivotal trial results, Trinity Biotech is concentrating on its CGM technology while pursuing operational efficiencies to strengthen its financial position. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial outlook and future growth potential, while also noting associated risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Trinity Biotech secured an additional $4 million in debt financing, enhancing its liquidity to support the continued development of its continuous glucose monitoring technology.

The company reported positive results from its most recent pre-pivotal trial for its continuous glucose monitoring technology, indicating potential future growth and product advancement.

The comprehensive transformation plan aims to increase profitability and cash flow generation, demonstrating a strategic focus on financial strength and operational efficiency.

Trinity Biotech's expansion into the wearable biosensor industry through the acquisition of Waveform Technologies Inc. positions the company to capture new market opportunities and diversify its product offerings.

Potential Negatives

Obtaining an additional $4 million in debt financing may signal financial instability and dependency on external funding to support ongoing development and transformation efforts.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future profitability and operational success.

The company is facing several challenges, including potential excess inventory levels, market acceptance of its products, and impacts related to COVID-19, which could hinder its growth prospects.

FAQ

What recent financing did Trinity Biotech secure?

Trinity Biotech announced it has obtained an additional $4 million in debt financing from Perceptive Advisors.

How will the financing support Trinity Biotech?

The financing will support the development of its continuous glucose monitoring technology and its comprehensive transformation plan.

What is the focus of Trinity Biotech's transformation plan?

The transformation plan aims to increase profitability and cash flow generation across the company’s portfolio.

What technology is Trinity Biotech concentrating on?

The company is focusing its growth efforts around its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology.

Where can I find more information about Trinity Biotech?

More information is available on Trinity Biotech's official website: www.trinitybiotech.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRIB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $TRIB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors, today announced it has obtained an additional $4m in debt financing from its primary lender, Perceptive Advisors.





The additional liquidity will support both the continued development of Trinity Biotech’s innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology and the Company’s comprehensive transformation plan. The Company continues to focus much of its growth efforts around its CGM technology, especially given the previously announced positive results from its most recent pre-pivotal trial.





The Company’s comprehensive transformation plan is focused on increasing profitability and cash-flow generation across the Company’s portfolio of operating businesses. Since the announcement of the transformation plan, the Company has taken steps to increase operational efficiencies with a view to increasing the Company’s financial strength and will continue to review and manage the optimization of its business portfolio and capital structure.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”), including but not limited to statements related to Trinity Biotech’s cash position, financial resources and potential for future growth, market acceptance and penetration of new or planned product offerings, and future recurring revenues and results of operations. Trinity Biotech claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” or words of similar import, and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this release may be affected by risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to capitalize on the Waveform transaction and of our recent acquisitions, our continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, our ability to achieve profitable operations in the future, the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, the possible impact of changes in U.S. Government funding for HIV tests produced by Trinity Biotech, potential excess inventory levels and inventory imbalances at the Company’s distributors, losses or system failures with respect to Trinity Biotech’s facilities or manufacturing operations, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on international operations, fluctuations in quarterly operating results, dependence on suppliers, the market acceptance of Trinity Biotech’s products and services, the continuing development of its products, required government approvals, risks associated with manufacturing and distributing its products on a commercial scale free of defects, risks related to the introduction of new instruments manufactured by third parties, risks associated with competing in the human diagnostic market, risks related to the protection of Trinity Biotech’s intellectual property or claims of infringement of intellectual property asserted by third parties and risks related to condition of the United States economy and other risks detailed under “Risk Factors” in Trinity Biotech’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Trinity Biotech’s other periodic reports filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Trinity Biotech does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





The foregoing description of the transaction does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the transaction documents included in a Form 6-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Trinity Biotech







Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. Our products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website:



www.trinitybiotech.com



.

















Contact:







Trinity Biotech plc









LifeSci Partners, LLC















Louise Tallon





Eric Ribner













(353)-1-2769800





(1)-646-751-4363



















investorrelations@trinitybiotech.com





































RedChip Companies Inc.



















Dave Gentry, CEO

















(1)-407-644-4256



















TRIB@redchip.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.