Trinity Biotech Reports Significant Advancements in Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Performance

Trinity Biotech reports significant improvements in first-day performance of its redesigned continuous glucose monitoring system in recent trial.

Trinity Biotech plc has released promising findings from a pre-pivotal trial of its next-generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, showing significant enhancements in first-day performance metrics. The redesigned CGM sensor achieved approximately 35% better Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) and more than 50% improvement in Mean Absolute Difference (MAD) over its prior Waveform product, addressing common user frustrations with initial sensor accuracy. The trial, involving 30 participants primarily with Type 1 diabetes, indicated that the advancements also include improved signal quality and reliability post-insertion. The new CGM system is designed to be more affordable and sustainable, with plans for regulatory submissions in Europe by 2025 and the U.S. by 2026. Trinity Biotech is set to commence further pre-pivotal trials in early 2025 to enhance the device further while targeting both diabetes patients and health-conscious consumers.

Significant improvement in first-day accuracy for the new CGM system, with approximately 35% better MARD and over 50% better MAD, addressing a critical pain point for users.

Enhanced sensor design promises superior signal quality and improved performance consistency post-insertion, which are essential for user experience and safety.

The redesigned CGM system focuses on affordability and sustainability, aiming to make continuous glucose monitoring accessible to a wider audience.

Trinity Biotech is on track for regulatory submissions in Europe in 2025 and U.S. FDA filing in 2026, indicating strong progress towards commercialization of their innovative products.

Dependence on regulatory approvals: The company's timeline for regulatory submissions in Europe and the U.S. FDA filing highlights potential risks associated with obtaining the necessary approvals, which could delay commercialization and impact financial performance.

Reliance on Waveform acquisition: The company's future performance appears to be significantly tied to the success of the technology and assets acquired from Waveform Technologies, emphasizing a vulnerability if this integration does not meet expectations.

Market acceptance uncertainty: Despite improvements in their product, there is no guarantee of market acceptance or penetration, which poses a risk to projected revenues and overall success in the competitive human diagnostics sector.

What improvements were found in Trinity Biotech’s glucose monitoring system?

The latest trial showed a 35% improvement in first-day accuracy and a 50% improvement in Mean Absolute Difference.

How does Trinity Biotech’s CGM system compare to previous products?

The redesigned CGM system offers enhanced signal quality and reduced variability compared to earlier Waveform sensors.

What is the target market for Trinity Biotech’s CGM product?

The CGM system is designed for diabetes patients and health-conscious consumers, aiming for broader market accessibility.

When is Trinity Biotech planning to submit for regulatory approvals?

Regulatory submissions in Europe are scheduled for 2025, followed by a U.S. FDA filing in 2026.

How is Trinity Biotech addressing environmental concerns?

The CGM system features reusable and rechargeable components to minimize costs and environmental impact.

DUBLIN, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors, today announced new findings from its latest pre-pivotal trial, highlighting significant improvements in first-day performance for its next-generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.





The latest analysis confirms that first-day accuracy - a critical performance metric for CGM users - shows an approximately 35% improvement in Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) and a more than 50% improvement in Mean Absolute Difference (MAD) with Trinity Biotech’s redesigned CGM sensor compared to the previously marketed Waveform product. The first 24 hours of CGM wear have been a persistent weak spot across the industry, with sensor accuracy often fluctuating due to the body’s natural response to insertion. These advancements promise to address a key pain point for users, as inconsistent glucose readings on the first day of wear have historically led to user frustration and safety concerns.







Builds On Other Breakthrough Results from Latest Pre-Pivotal Trial







Trinity Biotech’s latest pre-pivotal trial involved 30 diabetic participants, primarily individuals with Type 1 diabetes, each of whom wore multiple sensors over a 15-day period. As previously reported, the trial evaluated modifications made by Trinity’s R&D team to technology acquired from Waveform Technologies, Inc. that enhance sensor design and performance, which in addition the significant first-day performance improvement, also yielded the following exceptional results:









Superior Signal Quality



: Significant improvements in signal clarity compared to previously released Waveform CGM sensors.



: Significant improvements in signal clarity compared to previously released Waveform CGM sensors.





Enhanced Reliability Post-Insertion



: Sensor performance immediately after placement demonstrated markedly improved consistency, reducing variability for users.



: Sensor performance immediately after placement demonstrated markedly improved consistency, reducing variability for users.





Breakthrough Accuracy



: A 25-30% improvement in the key accuracy metric—mean absolute relative difference (MARD)—over earlier Waveform CGM sensors.



: A 25-30% improvement in the key accuracy metric—mean absolute relative difference (MARD)—over earlier Waveform CGM sensors.





Industry-Standard Low-Glucose Precision



: Accuracy for low blood sugar readings (measured by mean absolute difference, or MAD) is now aligned with industry benchmarks, a critical achievement for hypoglycemia management.









Revolutionizing CGM Accessibility and Performance







Trinity Biotech’s redesigned ergonomic modular CGM system is designed with affordability, accuracy, and sustainability in mind. The device’s reusable and rechargeable components are designed to reduce costs for users while minimizing environmental impact. The Trinity CGM represents a paradigm shift in the market, and promises to make continuous glucose monitoring more accessible to millions of individuals who have previously been unable to afford it.







Next Steps: Advancing Toward Commercialization







These latest findings reinforce Trinity’s confidence in delivering a high-performance, calibration-free CGM system that meets the FDA’s iCGM standards. The Company remains on track for regulatory submissions in Europe in 2025, followed by a U.S. FDA filing in 2026, with commercialization efforts targeting both diabetes patients and broader health-conscious consumers. Building on the success of its latest trial, Trinity now plans to begin further pre-pivotal clinical trials in Q1 2025 on additional device enhancements.





About Trinity Biotech







Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. Our products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website:





www.trinitybiotech.com





.

































